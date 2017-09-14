Zapad-2017 Russian military drills

he Zapad-2017 (or West 2017) joint Russian-Belarusian military drills have kicked off in the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Heads of military administrative bodies and commanders of units involved in the drills have received instructions from the General Staff of the Union State concerning their training tasks,” the statement reads.

A top Russian defense official is trying to soothe fears over the #Zapad2017 military exercises https://t.co/icuIQ0gowp #zapad17 #zapadwatch pic.twitter.com/8XDrtZAhyd — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 14, 2017

The drills involve up to 12,700 troops, including 7,200 Belarusian and around 5,500 Russian troops, with up to 3,000 of them deployed to Belarus.

West-2017 strategic exercise kicks off in Russia and Belarushttps://t.co/Ck6r31XXOu pic.twitter.com/Qd4sjFeMBx — TASS (@tassagency_en) September 14, 2017

“Staged tactical events and live firing exercises, involving aircraft and air defense units, will take place at the Lepelsky, Losvido, Borisovsky, Osipovichesky, Ruzhansky and Domanovsky training ranges, as well as in the Dretun area in Belarus, and also at the Luzhsky, Strugi Krasnye and Pravdinsky training ranges in Russia.

The Russian and Belarusian chiefs of General Staff are in charge of the drills that constitute the final stage of the joint training program of the Russian and Belarusian Armed Forces. The drills are purely defensive and not aimed against any countries, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed, according to TASS news agency.