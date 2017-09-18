A moose saved from lake in Moscow

Moscow rescuers have saved a moose from drowning in a lake to the east of the capital, the emergencies department said.

It took the rescuers some 1.5 hours to drag the animal out of the lake located on the territory of the 18th century Kuskovo estate, a popular recreation site for Moscovites (picture below).

“The moose is on shore and the rescuers are waiting for a vehicle to transport the animal,” the department said.

Сбежавший от полиции лось тонет в пруду на юго-востоке Москвы https://t.co/ZN1CfUTRbc pic.twitter.com/JCYLa1FydI — РИА Новости (@rianru) September 15, 2017

The moose will be either released into the wild or will be taken to an animal rescue center, dependent on the veterinary assessment.