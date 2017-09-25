Europe reacts upon German elections results

The EU politicians react upon the results of German elections.

Leader of the ALDE group Guy Verhofstadt congratulated the FDP after their strong results in the German elections.

“Tonight, the German Liberals celebrate a major comeback. After years in the wilderness, the FDP is now back. A positive trend started over a year ago, as a reaction to the rise of populist and nationalist parties. Now, they have succeeded at the expense of the two big parties” – Verhofstadt said.

“This is another liberal success in Europe after pro-European forces won in the Netherlands and France this year. I hope that Mrs Merkel will form a pro-European government now that will push for the reforms the EU urgently needs.”

#BTW17: The @fdp will be a strong liberal voice in the German Bundestag against the AfD’s nationalist propaganda. #EUfightback — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) September 24, 2017

The European Parliament’s Vice President and head of the FDP delegation Alexander Graf Lambsdorff added: “The past four years were like a long walk through the desert. Despite these difficult times, we always stood by our liberal values and beliefs and remained an open-minded, pro-European party.”

“The return to the Bundestag is a historic moment for the FDP and the result of hard work, intense debates and a new political culture in our party. We now want to shape European politics in times when the EU is facing a multitude of challenges.”

The 20%+ rise of the FDP & AfD means one thing: Macron's strategy for a federation lite is dead. Four more years of EU disintegration ahead — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) September 25, 2017

There is no unity in reactions upon the steep raise of AfD party to the Bundestag ranks, however it makes feel uncomfortable those of opposing views, fearing its growing influence on electorate.

AfD gets c 90 seats. Similar vote share for @UKIP in 2015 : just one. Affront to democracy. #MakeVotesMatter https://t.co/KE5wad2vuI — Peter Whittle AM (@prwhittle) September 25, 2017