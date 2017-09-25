Russia blames US “hypocrisy” for Gen.Asapov death in Syria

The death of Russian General Valery Asapov in Syria, who was killed in a mortar shelling attack unleashed by terrorists, comes as a direct result of Washington’s two-faced policy in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

“The tragedy that we witnessed, the death of a Russian commander, is the price paid in blood for this double-dealing in the US’ policy [in the war on terror],” the diplomat said.

Russia’s Lt. Gen. Asapov, who helped Syrian forces during the operation to lift the blockade of Deir ez-Zor, died as a result of Daesh shelling, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Lt. Gen. Valery Asapov died after sustaining a “fatal injury” in the “sudden Daesh mortar shelling,” the ministry said.

The ministry specified that Asapov served a member of the group of Russian military advisers providing Syrian commanders with assistance during the operation aimed at the liberation of the city of Deir ez-Zor.

According to the ministry, the deceased serviceman will receive a state award posthumously.

On Monday (25.09.2017) the Syrian Army crossed the Euphrates River with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Deir ez-Zor, knocking militants out from a number of settlements, and are currently developing an offensive eastward.