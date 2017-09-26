Spanish Embassy in Moscow evacuated in false bomb alert

The Embassy of Spain in Moscow has being evacuated after an anonymous bomb alert by telephone call. The staff has immediately evacuated, and officers with sniffer dogs arrived to search the building, according to Russian TASS news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, about 20 facilities were reported under threat by false alerts. All facilities have being checked now, no explosives found, the officials reported.

Embajada de España en Moscú, hoy. pic.twitter.com/ESerG3dsbK — Pablo G. R. #Respeto (@PabloGRodrgz) August 18, 2017

Russia’s economy has been suffering from a wake of false bomb threats, involving public buildings evacuation: schools, universities, shopping malls and administrative facilities since September 11, however the number of calls it at raise. So far the anonymous information about bombs allegedly planted in public places has not been confirmed so far, but thousands of people have been evacuated due to explosion threat. The Federal National Guard Troops Service and other agencies are obliged to react, checking the information, however the interruption of activities has already cost millions in damages.