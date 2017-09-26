News Ticker

Spanish Embassy in Moscow evacuated in false bomb alert

The Embassy of Spain in Moscow has being evacuated after  an anonymous bomb alert by telephone call. The staff has immediately evacuated, and officers with sniffer dogs arrived to search the building, according to Russian TASS news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, about 20 facilities were reported under threat by false alerts. All facilities have being checked now, no explosives found, the officials reported.

Russia’s economy has been suffering from a wake of false bomb threats, involving public buildings evacuation: schools, universities, shopping malls and administrative facilities since September 11, however the number of calls it at raise. So far the anonymous  information about bombs allegedly planted in public places has not been confirmed so far, but thousands of people have been evacuated due to explosion threat. The Federal National Guard Troops Service and other agencies are obliged to react, checking the information, however the interruption of activities has already cost millions in damages.

The number of “mined” buildings in Russia surpassed one thousand last week, and a total of about 400,000 people were evacuated, the TASS agency source said. A criminal case on the Moscow bomb hoaxes has been launched, and is currently under investigation under Article 207 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Deliberately misleading information about act of terrorism”). Similar criminal cases are under investigation in other cities. In spite of the high fines for false bomb alerts, the problem has not been resolved so far, reaching dozens of buildings per day in big cities.

 

 

