Tusk confirms lack of progress in Brexit talks

Sufficient progress has not yet been made in Brexit talks to allow negotiations to move to the next phase of discussing the future relationship including trade, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Today I’d say there is no "sufficient progress" yet. But cautiously optimistic about @Theresa_May constructive, more realistic #Brexit tone. pic.twitter.com/7qq3Xtq2dJ — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) September 26, 2017

After a meeting in Downing Street with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Tusk said he welcomed a new constructive and realistic tone from the government, adding that “this shows that the philosophy of having a cake and eating it is finally coming at an end – at least I hope so.”

Donald Tusk stood outside Number 10 taking the piss, "Brexit is about damage control". They're more interested in politics than a deal. — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) September 26, 2017

He added: “We will discuss our future relations with the UK once there is so-called sufficient progress. The sides are working and we work hard at it. But if you ask me… I would say there’s no sufficient progress yet, but we will work on it.”