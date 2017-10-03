EU27-UK Brexit talks declared in stalemate

The European Parliament passed a non-binding motion during plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, September 3, calling on EU leaders to postpone its assessment at a summit on October 19-20 if there is no major breakthrough in Brexit talks.

FARAGE: Brexit negotiation charade cannot go on, we need a proper PM willing to walk away. https://t.co/ceZD2rd55C — Westmonster (@WestmonsterUK) October 3, 2017

The government leaders of the EU 27 member states should postpone their assessment of Brexit on 20 October as “sufficient progress” has not been made on three key aims unless the fifth round of talks on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU delivers a major breakthrough, says a resolution passed by 557 votes to 92, with 29 abstention A further round of negotiations are due to be held in Brussels next week, a week before the EU summit.

European Union leaders confirm they will not accede to Britain’s request for discussions on a post-Brexit free trade relationship until “sufficient progress” is made on key issues affecting the withdrawal of Britain in March 2019. Among key issues are financial settlement, citizens rights, and Irish border. None of the dossiers have seen progress so far. The transition period May suggested in Florence, could be accepted by EU27 only along with ‘four freedoms’, including free movement of people.

This morning we have seen more Brexit bashing and bullying from the EU! 😡 pic.twitter.com/UKS4hDa5kE — Diane James (@DianeJamesMEP) October 3, 2017

“There has not been sufficient progress made, – Guy Verhofstadt, EP Brexit coordinator. -Especially with regard to citizen’s rights, we are very worried.”

I'm really worried about the lack of clarity & disunity on the other side of the negotiation table. #Brexit — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) October 3, 2017

Belgium (Flemish) MEP Gerolf Annemans suggested UK government starts to work on plan B, meaning UK withdrawal without an agreement.

Waarschuwing voor onze Britse vrienden. Werk aan een plan B voor de onafhankelijkheid van uw land. Mijn tussenkomst https://t.co/wWhp39oacF pic.twitter.com/4nif9eWjVV — Gerolf Annemans (@gannemans) October 3, 2017