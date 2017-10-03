King Felipe VI condemns Catalan referendum

Spain’s King Felipe VI has condemned organisers of Catalonia’s independence referendum for having put themselves “outside the law”.

In a TV address to the nation, he said the situation in Spain was “extremely serious”, and called for unity.

Thousands of people in Catalonia have been protesting over Spanish police violence during Sunday’s vote, during which nearly 900 people were hurt.

The central government in Madrid has described the referendum as illegal.

