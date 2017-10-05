News Ticker

Catalans exercise self-determination

Posted on October 5, 2017

Catalonia will move on Monday, October 9, declaring independence from Spain after holding a referendum upon the decision of Catalan Parliament, consistently rejected by the authorities in Madrid as ‘illegal’ according to Kingdom’s Constitution.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said he favored mediation to find a way out of the crisis but that Spain’s central government had rejected this. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s government responded by calling on Catalonia to “return to the path of law” first before any negotiations. However many international players see Rajoy as an obstacle on the way to dialog, staining his reputation by an excessive use of police force in an attempt to prevent the vote. The leader of European Parliament Socialists Gianni Pittella admitted that Rajoy is not “up to his job” to engage in a political dialogue.

Mireia Boya, a Catalan lawmaker from the pro-independence Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party, said a declaration of independence would follow a parliamentary session on Monday to evaluate the results of the Oct. 1 vote, and pursue the independence from Madrid, based of the right of nations for self-determination, engraved in international law.

