Russia to retaliate for USA “pressure” on RT TV

Russia is within its rights to restrict the operations of U.S. media organizations in Russia in retaliation for what Moscow calls U.S. pressure on a Kremlin-backed TV station, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday.

#Zakharova: we confirm our adherence to the freedom of speech ➡️ https://t.co/zkz59gJ3Ls pic.twitter.com/8sliIUQud7 — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) October 7, 2017

Russian officials have accused Washington of putting unwarranted pressure on the U.S. operations of RT, a Kremlin-funded broadcaster accused by some in Washington of interfering in domestic U.S. politics, which it denies.

#Zakharova: we may use t/ same measures toward US media on Russian territory if US imposes restrictions on @RT_com

➡️https://t.co/LCHmiYRuPO pic.twitter.com/FtWI0oPZ0O — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) October 8, 2017

The foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the full weight of the U.S. authorities was being brought to bear against RT’s operations in the United States, and that Moscow had the right to respond.

“We have never used Russian law in relation to foreign correspondents as a lever of pressure, or censorship, or some kind of political influence, never,” Zakharova said in an interview with Russia’s NTV broadcaster. “But this is a particular case.”

