Catalonia prepares to resist Madrid direct rule

The government of Kingdom of Spain says it will impose direct rule on Catalonia from Friday, 27 October onwards, to counter an independence push qualified as ‘illegal’ within the frame of Spain’s Constitution, invoking unprecedented measures to fire the government of the northeastern region to quell the political dynamics of self-determination, and maintain grip over modern and rich region, which is essential to the country’s prosperity.

The Catalan parliament will meet on Thursday, a day before, anticipating response to Madrid, something many Catalans, unhappy by status limbo, await to happen, paving the way for a formal declaration of independence.

Independalists in Catalonia say the plebiscite held on October 1, which drew a 43% turnout in spite of police violence, acting upon Madrid orders, has accorded them a mandate to claim statehood.

Catalonian official said they are confident all civil servants, including police would defy attempts of Madrid to enforce direct rule.

They say direct rule from Madrid, which was the norm during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, would be a humiliation for Catalonia and pose a serious risk of social and economic unrest.

European political major political parties give their support to Mariano Rajoy- Pedro Sanchez alliance for unity of Spain. There are certain fears that the movement can have domino effect, inspiring the other national movements to claim their own states.

“I’m for unity of Spain”- said to Europe Diplomatic Gianni Pittella, MEP, the leader of Socialist group in European Parliament (Italy S&D) presuming the EU politicians have a say in determining the future of Catalonia. The view replicating the opinion of the biggest political force EPP, unconditionally supporting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

However there are also critical voices in European Parliament, the co-chair of the Greens/EFA Ska Keller (DE) said Spanish politics of rejecting dialog with Catalans is simply ‘stupid’, ‘politically stupid’.

After the WWII there were around 70 countries in the world, but the construction of statehood became a trend in the second half of the 20th century, multiplying a number of independent states up to 195. The youngest state is Africa’s South Sudan, separating from Sudan in 2011.