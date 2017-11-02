News Ticker

Madrid opens criminal trials against Catalan politicians

Posted on November 2, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe, News // 0 Comments

Oriol Junqueras, the vice-president of the ousted Catalan government; has arrived in Madrid for questioning over allegations of rebellion for declaring the region’s independence from Spain.

Oriol Junqueras was the first from Catalan officials to appear in court on Thursday after the Spanish chief prosecutor demanded the leadership of self-proclaimed Republic of Catalonia to face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds after independence declaration independence last week, following the referendum of October, 1, #1Oct.

President Carles Puigdemont denounced Madrid actions against Catalan politicians. His Belgian lawyer added he has no trust in Spain’s judiciary, explaining the intention of his client to defend his position from the safety of Brussels  where he acts as Catalan Republic President in exile.

