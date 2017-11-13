News Ticker

Ukraine considers visa travel for Russians

Posted on November 13, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

Ukrainian People’s Front political party has suggested introduction of visa travel for Russian citizens, former Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, the party’s leader, said at its congress.

“The party’s political council suggests that the congress should formalize the decision to introduce visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation,” he said.

In addition, the resolution should include the party’s stance concerning deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, he noted.

“These ideas might be supported and will be supported only if Ukraine’s national interests would be taken into consideration so that they will not be able to create another frozen conflict for us,” the politician said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko signed into law the decree introducing biometrical authentication for foreigners crossing into Ukraine, with Russian nationals among them, as of 1 January 2018. Ukraine’s cabinet was commissioned in 30 days to establish “the procedure of residential registration or sojourn in Ukraine for all foreigners, including Russia’s citizens, and for stateless persons.”

 

About Europe correspondent (561 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: