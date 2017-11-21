MEPs: Poland at “clear risk”

MEPs believe that the situation in Poland represents a “clear risk of a serious breach” of the European values, including the rule of law, enshrined in the EU Treaty. Parliament decided by 438 votes to 152 with 71 abstentions to prepare a formal request that the Council activate the preventive mechanism provided for in Article 7.1. If the risk persists and the Polish authorities refuse to comply with the EU recommendations, the procedure might lead to the suspension of Poland’s voting rights in the Council.

Parliament voiced specific concerns about the separation of powers, the independence of the judiciary and fundamental rights. The resolution calls on the Polish authorities to uphold the common European values listed in Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union and in the Polish Constitution.

MEPs urge Poland: not to proceed the new laws unless they fully guarantee the independence of the judiciary to implement all EU Commission and Venice Commission recommendations in full; to comply with the EU Court of Justice order to “immediately suspend large-scale logging” in the ancient Białowieża forest; to respect the right of freedom of assembly; to strongly condemn the “xenophobic and fascist march that took place in Warsaw” on Saturday, 11 November 2017; and to take a firm stand on women’s rights, by providing free and accessible contraception without discrimination and making emergency contraception available without medical prescription.

MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski assesses the opinion of the majority of MEPs as “fake” news. HE is convinced Poland is “flourishing”, and current campaign is a result of a European agenda forced upon Eastern Europe.