News Ticker

Russian senator arrested in Nice

Posted on November 22, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

 Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov was arrested by French police at Nice airport on Monday evening , November 20,  in alleged tax evasion case, an official at the French prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Kerimov is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia’s 21st wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $6.3 billion(£4.75 billion). His family controls Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus.

 “He is being held for questioning in a case related to laundering of tax fraud proceeds,” the official said. Representatives for Kerimov could not immediately be reached for comment. Polyus declined to comment.

A source said the investigation focuses on the purchase of several luxury residences at  French Riviera via shell companies, something that would have enabled Kerimov to reduce taxes to the French state.

The source added Kerimov would be held in custody for at least another 24 hours.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Kerimov held a diplomatic passport and had immunity. It said it had informed the French authorities.

“Kerimov does have a diplomatic passport, but that does not protect him from prosecution,” the French official said.

The French foreign ministry could not immediately confirm it had been in contact with Moscow.

 

About Europe correspondent (569 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: