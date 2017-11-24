EU endorses ‘enhanced’ partnership with Armenia

The Eastern Partnership Summit (#EaPSummit) participants welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia in the margins of the Summit.

The participants also approved good progress in the ongoing negotiations between the European Union and Azerbaijan for a new framework agreement. They appreciate that the EU’s critical engagement with Belarus has become more comprehensive, including within the EU-Belarus Coordination Group, the Human Rights Dialogue and the Dialogue on Trade.

"All focus countries of the #EasternPartnership are Russia's neighbours, we have multiple ties with them, some are members of the Eurasian Economic Union [Belarus, Armenia], and of course as such they have taken upon themselves certain obligations" – Ambassador Vladimir #Chizhov. pic.twitter.com/EslUaaAkWX — RussianMissionEU (@RusMission_EU) November 23, 2017

Armenia is a member of The Eurasian Customs Union (EACU), and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) both alliances with Russian Federation.