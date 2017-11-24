News Ticker

EU endorses ‘enhanced’ partnership with Armenia

Posted on November 24, 2017 by Europe correspondent in EU, Europe // 0 Comments

The Eastern Partnership Summit (#EaPSummit) participants welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia in the margins of the Summit.

The participants also approved good progress in the ongoing negotiations between the European Union and Azerbaijan for a new framework agreement. They appreciate that the EU’s critical engagement with Belarus has become more comprehensive, including within the EU-Belarus Coordination Group, the Human Rights Dialogue and the Dialogue on Trade.

Armenia is a member of The Eurasian Customs Union (EACU), and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) both alliances with Russian Federation.

About Europe correspondent
journalist

