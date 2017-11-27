Irish border issue unclear until UK-EU trade deal
The UK will not resolve the question of the Irish border after Brexit until it has also agreed the outline of a trade deal with the EU27, the country’s International Trade Minister Liam Fox said.
However, Fox said it would be very difficult to address the issue of the border while the UK relationship with the EU after Brexit remains unclear.
“We don’t want there to be a hard border but the United Kingdom is going to be leaving the customs union and the single market,” he told Sky News.
“We can’t get a final answer to the Irish question until we get an idea of the end state, and until we get into discussions with the European Union on the end state that will be very difficult.”
