May frowns eyebrows at Barnier blames

The UK Prime minister Theresa May frowned eyebrows after Michel Barnier after the EU’s chief negotiator accused Britain from walking away from the fight against Islamic State (ISIS) through Brexit. No10 blasted the Frenchman’s attack the UK was “on their own again”, insisting we are leading the fight.

The UK is committed not only to defeating Daesh militarily but also to countering the dispersal of foreign fighters from Iraq and Syria. https://t.co/wcieFKfrJj — Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 29, 2017

The EU negociator said Brexit “came after a series of attacks on European soil, committed by young people who grew up in Europe, in our countries.

“It was a decision that came six months after the French Minister of Defence issued a call for solidarity to all his European counterparts to join forces to fight the terrorism of Daesh.

“Never had the need to be together, to protect ourselves together, to act together been so strong, so manifest.

“Yet rather than stay shoulder to shoulder with the Union, the British chose to be on their own again.”

DISGRACE: EU’s Chief Negotiator makes speech implying Brexit Britain ducking out of fight against Islamic terrorism. UK officials said to be furious. They should be! https://t.co/OO514K5jgG — Westmonster (@WestmonsterUK) November 29, 2017