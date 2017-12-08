Ireland content with Brexit two-years transition period

The Brexit transition period of around two years revealed in EU draft guidelines on Friday is a “decent amount of time” but a longer period could be needed to ratify a future trade deal, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

We do not want to see a border in the Irish Sea, any more than we want to see a border between Newry and Dundalk or between Letterkenny and Derry. We want to build bridges, not borders. We want to free travel and free trade to continue as it does now and has done for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/rBF3QAvKAE — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 8, 2017

“Two years is a decent amount of time, we would be happy for it to be longer but we’re also comfortable with two years,” Varadkar told a news conference after hailing Friday’s agreement on the Irish border as “a very significant day” for the whole of the island.

“I would add one word of caution to having a transition phase of two years, obviously what we’re going to want to do is negotiate new treaties between the UK and EU. It can take many years to negotiate treaties and how long the transition phase should be, in my view, must be linked to how long it will take us to secure ratification of those treaties.”

Today is a very significant day for Ireland and the EU. After long & intensive negotiations we have reached a satisfactory conclusion on the Irish issues including the border. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/SMmb9UZTVX — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 8, 2017