EU calls for active participation in PESCO

The European Council (#EUCO) reviewed progress achieved in the field of security and defence, and welcomed the “ambitious and inclusive” permanent structured

co-operation (PESCO) and stresses the significance of rapid implementation of the first

projects. Subsequently #EUCO calls member-states for active participation and swift delivery of national implementation plans. PESCO should be footed by European Defence Fund, and in particular the “swift” adoption in 2018 of the European Defence Industrial Development Programme to be able to finance the first capability projects in 2019.

Reinforcing #EUDefence on the Permanent Structured Cooperation #PESCO:

"Today dream becomes reality. It is a practical expression of our will to build European defence. Good news for EU and for our allies. Bad news for our enemies."

#EUCO expects the Council to complete the comprehensive revision of the Athena mechanism for financing common costs of EU military missions and operations, and

requests the adoption in spring 2018, a recommendation on a new dedicated

instrument covering all requirements for Capacity Building in support of Security and

Development after 2020.

Reinforcing European defence

My remarks at the event celebrating the launch of the Permanent Structured Cooperation #PESCO

#EUCO asks for work to proceed on implementing the full set of proposals on EU-NATO

cooperation, including the additional ones agreed in December, and invites the High Representative, the Commission and the Member States to bring work

forward on military mobility, both in #PESCO and in the context of EU-NATO

cooperation.

Exactly 10 years after the signature of Lisbon Treaty, we have made #EUdefence come true. Here my views on #PESCO

The European Council will return to these matters in June 2018.

In EP Strasbourg I spoke against FF/FG stroke to sign Ireland up to PESCO, key building block in creation of EU army.

Citizens want an EU that delivers for them, their families, their communities, their countries. There is no evidence that they want EU military expansion.