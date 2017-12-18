News Ticker

May to inform Parliament on Brexit plans

Posted on December 18, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will put forward her plan for a Brexit transition period with unchanged access to EU markets when she briefs MPs on Monday about her latest negotiating results with Brussels.

While attending EU Summit in Brussels May secured an agreement to move forward onto the topic of transitional and long-term trading arrangements with the continent.

On Monday she will report back to parliament the results of her Brussels trip, setting out the framework of a time-limited implementation period of two years, designed to facilitate Brexit and provide clarity for businesses and citizens.

The outline of the transition period that May will present is consistent with plans she has previously proposed, and they will be a subject to next stage of negotiation in Brussels.

