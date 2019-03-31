Ukraine elects President

Posted on by Leave a comment

Ukrainian voters have an ample choice among candidates – all together 39 people, however the overwhelming majority of them participate for self-promotion reasons, using elections as a public relations opportunity to upgrade their social status. Without a relevant political identity, programme, and experience they represent a crowd of ambitious people, however with a little chance to succeed.

In a long list there are three front-runners: incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, a heavy-weight known as the “Chocolate king”; former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, “Gas Princess”.

…And Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a professional comedian. All three are in a intense race to advance to the second-round runoff on April 21.

tagged with , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s