Ukraine elects President

Ukrainian voters have an ample choice among candidates – all together 39 people, however the overwhelming majority of them participate for self-promotion reasons, using elections as a public relations opportunity to upgrade their social status. Without a relevant political identity, programme, and experience they represent a crowd of ambitious people, however with a little chance to succeed.

In a long list there are three front-runners: incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, a heavy-weight known as the “Chocolate king”; former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, “Gas Princess”.

…And Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a professional comedian. All three are in a intense race to advance to the second-round runoff on April 21.