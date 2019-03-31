Ukraine elects President
Ukrainian voters have an ample choice among candidates – all together 39 people, however the overwhelming majority of them participate for self-promotion reasons, using elections as a public relations opportunity to upgrade their social status. Without a relevant political identity, programme, and experience they represent a crowd of ambitious people, however with a little chance to succeed.
In a long list there are three front-runners: incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, a heavy-weight known as the “Chocolate king”; former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, “Gas Princess”.
…And Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a professional comedian. All three are in a intense race to advance to the second-round runoff on April 21.