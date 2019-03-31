Japan enters new era

Regarding concerns ocured over the procedure of the changeover from Showa to Heisei era the government will officially record the process of selecting the new era name to follow Heisei which will be announced April 1, Japanese government sources indicated.

Among a set of documents to be kept for a maximum 30 years under the law will be calligraphy of the gengō (era name) that Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is expected to demonstrate in an announcement April 1.

The era name change will come on May 1 when Crown Prince Naruhito is due to ascend the throne, taking over from his father, Emperor Akihito, who is set to abdicate on April 30.

A panel of representatives from the business world, academia and media organizations will review proposed names in the morning April 1, and an outline of their discussions will be documented.

Following the announcement by the top government spokesman, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to explain its meaning and detail the literary work from which it is derived. But the government is unlikely to reveal further details that day, including other names that were discussed.

Japan to announce new era name at 11:30 a.m. on April 1, Monday, the government spokesman says.https://t.co/Dc8Hg0jxrB — Kyodo News – English (@kyodo_english) March 29, 2019