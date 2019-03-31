NATO extends Stoltenberg mandate

NATO Allies agreed on March 28, 2019 to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (60) by a further two years, until 30 September 2022.

Congratulations to @jensstoltenberg on his extension as @NATO Secretary General. His exemplary leadership and the support from our Allies shows that together, we are #AlliedStrong and I look forward to personally welcoming him to Washington to celebrate #NATO70. pic.twitter.com/nODG0ozRuc — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 29, 2019

Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian politician, who served twice as Prime minister. During his mandates the defence spending increased substantially, resulting in Norway becoming one of the highest per capita defence contributors among allies of NATO. He has been enhancing modernisation of the Norwegian armed forces, and conducted policies contributing troops to various NATO operations.

Honoured by the decision by the #NATO Allies to extend my term as Secretary General until 30 September 2022. Together we will continue to adapt & modernise our Alliance to keep it fit for the future: https://t.co/ybBwSDOy6z pic.twitter.com/K5CIiqRYjl — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 28, 2019