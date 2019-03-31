NATO extends Stoltenberg mandate
NATO Allies agreed on March 28, 2019 to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (60) by a further two years, until 30 September 2022.
Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian politician, who served twice as Prime minister. During his mandates the defence spending increased substantially, resulting in Norway becoming one of the highest per capita defence contributors among allies of NATO. He has been enhancing modernisation of the Norwegian armed forces, and conducted policies contributing troops to various NATO operations.