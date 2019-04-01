Japan Reiwa era with scent of plum blossoms

The Japanese public opinion reacted favorably to announcement of “Reiwa” as the country’s new era name, with many welcoming the use of a character meaning peace, calmness and harmony.

The new era name is comprised of two Chinese characters derived from the Japanese classic “Manyoshu,” an eighth-century collection of Japanese poetry.

Japan‘s new era beginning May 1 has been named “Reiwa,” with Crown Prince Naruhito due to ascend to the throne that day to succeed his father Emperor Akihito.

Kyodo News published is a photo collection of various scenes around Japan after the announcement of the new era name on April 1.

