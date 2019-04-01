Japan Reiwa era with scent of plum blossoms

The Japanese public opinion reacted favorably to announcement of “Reiwa” as the country’s new era name, with many welcoming the use of a character meaning peace, calmness and harmony.

Via @HirokoTabuchi: The name of the new imperial era in Japan #令和 or #Reiwa comes from a poem in an ancient #Japanese collection of #poetry called the #万葉集 or #Manyoshu, describing the scent of plum blossoms traveling with the wind in early spring. pic.twitter.com/TUueXPmZ1Y — 🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin (@CurtisSChin) April 1, 2019

The new era name is comprised of two Chinese characters derived from the Japanese classic “Manyoshu,” an eighth-century collection of Japanese poetry.

Japan‘s new era beginning May 1 has been named “Reiwa,” with Crown Prince Naruhito due to ascend to the throne that day to succeed his father Emperor Akihito.

Kyodo News published is a photo collection of various scenes around Japan after the announcement of the new era name on April 1.