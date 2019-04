‘Managed’ no-deal Brexit letter collects signatures

A junior minister in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government have reportedly collected 200 signatures from Conservative Members of Parliament for a letter calling for a ‘managed’ no-deal Brexit, ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston said.

Market 2.0. Meanwhile DExEU minster Chris Heaton-Harris (@chhcalling) is said by several of his colleagues to have collected 200 Tory MP signatories on an old-fashioned paper letter (yes paper, not electrons) calling for what is frequently described as a "managed" no deal… — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 1, 2019

Results of indicative votes Aye/No:

🔹No Deal 160 – 400

🔹Common Market 2.0 188 – 283

🔹EFTA/EEA 65 – 377

🔹Customs Union 264 – 272

🔹Labour Plan 237 – 307

🔹Revoke A50 184 – 293

🔹2nd Ref 268 – 295

🔹WTO 139 – 422 — Chris Heaton-Harris (@chhcalling) March 27, 2019