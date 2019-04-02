Barnier assesses no-deal Brexit as “highly likey”

“No deal was never our desired nor intended scenario. No deal was never my intended scenario, but the EU 27 is now prepared. It becomes day after day more likely,” Michel Barnier, the EU Brexit top negotiator said addressing the even in the European Policy Centre Brussels think-tank. (Image above: illustration).

“Let’s not forget first that we have already an agreement, we have already a deal, and it was concluded by Theresa May and the British government and the European Council and European Parliament on November 25 last year, four months ago,” he said, putting the blame for the Brexit crisis on Westminster.

“If the UK parliament does not vote in favour of the withdrawal agreement in the coming days, then only two options would remain: leaving without an agreement or requesting a longer extension of the Article 50 period,” Barnier, reiterated the position of the EU institutions. “It would be the responsibility of the UK government to choose between these two options.”

Long extension would mean a participation in the European elections, and entering next political cycle withing the EU.