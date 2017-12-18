News Ticker

Moldova recalls envoy from Moscow

Posted on December 18, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

The envoy to Russia was recalled for consultations, Moldova Foreign Ministry said on December 18.

“Because of a recent increase of cases of harassment and intimidation of Moldovan officials and politicians by Russian authorities and a lack of official reaction to the repeated complaints of Moldovan authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration has decided to recall Ambassador Andrei Neguta for an indefinite period,” the ministry said in a statement.

Previously, in March this year, Prime Minister Pavel Filip and parliament speaker Andrian Candu summoned the Russian ambassador to Chisinau to protest against “abusive action” by unnamed Russian intelligence services against Moldovan officials.

In May, five Russian diplomats were declared personae non grata by Moldova.

About Europe correspondent (618 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: