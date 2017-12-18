Moldova recalls envoy from Moscow

The envoy to Russia was recalled for consultations, Moldova Foreign Ministry said on December 18.

“Because of a recent increase of cases of harassment and intimidation of Moldovan officials and politicians by Russian authorities and a lack of official reaction to the repeated complaints of Moldovan authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration has decided to recall Ambassador Andrei Neguta for an indefinite period,” the ministry said in a statement.

Moldova has withdrawn its ambassador to Russia indefinitely in response to what it says are increasing efforts by Russia to intimidate Moldovan officials and politicians. https://t.co/AT1OS3znCD via @XSovietNews pic.twitter.com/OYbybGbEeA — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) December 18, 2017

Previously, in March this year, Prime Minister Pavel Filip and parliament speaker Andrian Candu summoned the Russian ambassador to Chisinau to protest against “abusive action” by unnamed Russian intelligence services against Moldovan officials.

In May, five Russian diplomats were declared personae non grata by Moldova.