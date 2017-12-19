Islamist threat to ex-Soviet Republics

The ex-Soviet Republics are threatened by militants from Central Asia and the Middle East as a springboard for expansion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, according to RIA news agency.

ФСБ рассказала о действиях исламистов после поражения в Сирии и Ираке https://t.co/t995NdEku3 pic.twitter.com/Qd30H1OtJV — РИА Новости (@rianru) December 19, 2017

The vision of the Central Asian countries may become the next goal of the Islamic State Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned, speaking at a “government hour” symposium at the Federation Council.

“As for Afghanistan….We are worried that the IS militants are building up their presence on the borders with our neighbors and allies: the Central Asian countries. First of all, in Afghanistan they are striving for the north,” the minister underlined.

“It gives the idea that the Central Asia is their next goal.”

“Within the OSCE (the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) and within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), involving not just foreign ministries, but law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies and defense ministries as well, we are developing corresponding plans to fight against this terror threat,” Lavrov said.