Janice ATKINSON, OPINION

The first stage talks on Brexit concluded with Theresa May caving in to Brussels’ demands: more ECJ rule (for at least eight years), complying with single market and customs union rules in a transition period of somewhere in the region of two years. Careful not to give an end date for the UK to end the transition period, this means the UK has uncontrolled immigration for at least another two years and the unacceptable ECJ having judicial supremacy over British courts. This is not what the UK voted for.

Back in Blighty, Mrs May seems to have grown bolder, although still not committing to an end date for transition, she stated yesterday in Parliament that we would be leaving the single market and customs union during the transition. The trouble is, we just don’t believe her and neither do the Brexiteers in her cabinet.

I was in Washington when President Trump announced that the US would be moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem. I really do not understand the uproar, from the UN, the EU and the UK, surely he’s just implementing what other presidents have been saying would happen for the past twenty years, as in his election promises?

But that’s the problem, he’s delivering on jobs, the wall (nearly), economic growth and the travel ban. That’s what the other politicians particularly dislike: delivering your promises to the electorate.

