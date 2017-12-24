Leuthard for EU referendum in Switzerland

A referendum in Switzerland considering the clarification of the citizens attitude towards relationship with the European Union would be helpful, Swiss President Doris Leuthard said on Sunday, after ties between the two sides cooled this week.

Switzerland presumes the European Union is out to undermine its financial industry by granting Swiss stock exchanges only a temporary regulatory green light.

Earlier President Doris Leuthard said the EU’s decision to allow cross-border stock trading for just a year — rather than on the indefinite basis accorded to other countries — was a “clear case of discrimination” that risked “harming bilateral relations on other important dossiers.”

“Switzerland fulfills the conditions for recognition of stock market equivalence every bit as much as the other third countries that have been granted indefinite recognition,” Leuthard said at a press conference.