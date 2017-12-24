UK returns to blue-gold passport cover

UK Prime Minister Theresa May laudits the return of Britain’s classic blue-gold passport as a benefit of leaving the EU, – a gesture to Brexit campaigners visualising it is a symbol of national sovereignty.

The UK passport is an expression of our independence and sovereignty – symbolising our citizenship of a proud, great nation. That's why we have announced that the iconic #bluepassport will return after we leave the European Union in 2019. https://t.co/pgQvrBIna5 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) December 22, 2017

The European Parliament representative for Brexit negotiations could not not miss an opportunity to ironise about UK Prime minister statement:

If we had known in advance that blue was so important to the UK, we could simply have replaced our passports by this one 😊 pic.twitter.com/fnUiLowyq7 — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) December 23, 2017

There is no Brussels regulation which states that EU countries’ passports have to be a certain colour, only a legally non-binding European Council resolution from 1981 that recommends burgundy.