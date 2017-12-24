UK returns to blue-gold passport cover
UK Prime Minister Theresa May laudits the return of Britain’s classic blue-gold passport as a benefit of leaving the EU, – a gesture to Brexit campaigners visualising it is a symbol of national sovereignty.
The European Parliament representative for Brexit negotiations could not not miss an opportunity to ironise about UK Prime minister statement:
There is no Brussels regulation which states that EU countries’ passports have to be a certain colour, only a legally non-binding European Council resolution from 1981 that recommends burgundy.
