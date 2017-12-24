Moscow will retaliate if Paris revokes RT TV licence

Russia’s State Duma will retaliate if the license of RT TV Channel in France is revoked, Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said on Saturday in an interview in Moscow.

DETAILS: On December 21, Le Monde newspaper published an open letter, signed by several French activists, asking the country's media regulator to suspend #RT #France's operating license https://t.co/iBUIWPV09h pic.twitter.com/XPGr6LpHLb — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 21, 2017

“If France resorts to such measures, and I hope that this will not take place, but if they do so, we will also take tit-for-tat measures. By the way, the French will lose more than the US on our mass media market,” the Tolstoy underlined said.

According to the Russian lawmaker France has many opinion-leaders and they are “very active”. These public figures partly moved to the French parliament – National Assembly – by efforts of President Macron, Tolstoy suggested. He also declined to assess their initiative.

French #journalists who choose to work at @RTenfrancais undoubtedly justify their decision. For me, their willful association w/ RT makes them "damaged goods", journalistically. I'd be very reluctant to hire them for a job in any respectable newsroom if I saw RT on their cv. — Douglas Herbert (@dougf24) December 20, 2017