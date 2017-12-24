News Ticker

Moscow will retaliate if Paris revokes RT TV licence

Posted on December 24, 2017

Russia’s State Duma will retaliate if the license of RT TV Channel in France is revoked, Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said on Saturday in an interview in Moscow.

“If France resorts to such measures, and I hope that this will not take place, but if they do so, we will also take tit-for-tat measures. By the way, the French will lose more than the US on our mass media market,” the Tolstoy underlined said.

According to the Russian lawmaker France has many opinion-leaders and they are “very active”. These public figures partly moved to the French parliament – National Assembly – by efforts of President Macron, Tolstoy suggested. He also declined to assess their initiative.

 

