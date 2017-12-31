Iran protests high tide

The ongoing anti-government protest in Iran in defiance of a warning by the authorities of a tough crackdown, extending for a fourth day one of the most audacious challenges to the power of clerics since pro-reform unrest in 2009.

WATCH: New video shows #IranProtest heading towards the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khameini. Other intel shows that senior regime officials have already fled #Iran on unmarked jets pic.twitter.com/ftIsnmX4ij — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) December 31, 2017

In his first public reaction to the protests, President Hassan Rouhani appealed for calm, however confirming Iranians had the right to protest and criticize the authorities in a peaceful way.

“The government will show no tolerance for those who damage public properties, violate public order and create unrest in the society” – Rouhani also warned, according to official media.

Tens of thousands of people have protested across the country since Thursday against the Islamic Republic’s unelected clerical elite and government.

Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Police in the center of Tehran fired water cannon to try to disperse demonstrators, according to pictures on social media.

Protests in Iran take an anti-Islamic tone as they set fire to a Muslim seminary pic.twitter.com/8Jry5aeo0j — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 31, 2017

The protests are the biggest since unrest in 2009 that followed the disputed re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

#IranProtests: Young group of demonstrators and regime forces clash in city of Kermanshah amid effort to destroy signs depicting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard pic.twitter.com/uctZdNzSTA — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) December 31, 2017