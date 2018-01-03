EU expects Iran “refrains from violence”

“The European Union is closely following the ongoing demonstrations in Iran, the increase of violence and the unacceptable loss of human lives,” – says the European Action Service (EEAS) declaration.

#Iran: Declaration by @FedericaMog on behalf of the European Union #EU: "Peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression are fundamental rights that apply to every country, and Iran is no exception. " Read the full text: https://t.co/CyudAAL843 — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) January 2, 2018

“For the EU, human rights have always been a core issue in our relationship with Iran. Peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression are fundamental rights that apply to every country, and Iran is no exception” – the EEAS declaration says.

“In the last days, we have been in touch with the Iranian authorities. In the spirit of frankness and respect that is at the basis of our relationship, we expect all concerned to refrain from violence and the right of expression to be guaranteed, also in light of the statements made by the Iranian Government” – the EEAS declaration concludes.

Do not be fooled by the regime’s claims that the #IranProtests are being supported and funded by outside groups. That is a lie — and one the regime invents every time it feels threatened. This uprising is real, it is happening, and it is 100% Iranian. #IranianProtests #Iran — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 2, 2018