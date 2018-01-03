News Ticker

EU expects Iran “refrains from violence”

Posted on January 3, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, World // 0 Comments

“The European Union is closely following the ongoing demonstrations in Iran, the increase of violence and the unacceptable loss of human lives,” – says the European Action Service (EEAS) declaration.

“For the EU, human rights have always been a core issue in our relationship with Iran. Peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression are fundamental rights that apply to every country, and Iran is no exception” – the EEAS declaration says.

“In the last days, we have been in touch with the Iranian authorities. In the spirit of frankness and respect that is at the basis of our relationship, we expect all concerned to refrain from violence and the right of expression to be guaranteed, also in light of the statements made by the Iranian Government” – the EEAS declaration concludes.

