Trump for conditionality of aid to Palestinians

Palestinians condemned remarks of U.S. President Donald Trump’s to withhold future aid payments to the Palestinians’ in case of their unwillingness to engage in peace talks with Israel.

…peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

“We will not be blackmailed” – said Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee.

We will not be blackmailed. President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice. Now he dares to blame the Palestinians for the consequences of his own irresponsible actions! End of the Statement #Palestine — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) January 3, 2018

Palestinian rage at Trump has been already hovering high over his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a declaration that also generated outrage across the Arab world.

Since 2000, EU Humanitarian Aid has provided more than €700 million in humanitarian aid to help meet the basic needs of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.