Trump for conditionality of aid to Palestinians
Palestinians condemned remarks of U.S. President Donald Trump’s to withhold future aid payments to the Palestinians’ in case of their unwillingness to engage in peace talks with Israel.
“We will not be blackmailed” – said Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee.
Palestinian rage at Trump has been already hovering high over his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a declaration that also generated outrage across the Arab world.
Since 2000, EU Humanitarian Aid has provided more than €700 million in humanitarian aid to help meet the basic needs of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
