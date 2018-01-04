Iranian army ready to suppress public protests
“Although this blind sedition was so small that a portion of the police force was able to nip it in the bud … you can rest assured that your comrades in the Islamic Republic’s army would be ready to confront the dupes of the Great Satan (United States),” Iran Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi was quoted.
Iran’s army chief said police forces had already resolved the problems of anti-government unrest but that his troops were ready to intervene if needed, official media reported, as new state-sponsored protests were held.
The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that a string of anti-government protests were over after six days of unrest.
In comments to the Fars news agency, Mohammad Ali Jafari said that only 15,000 people had turned out at the height of the rallies and that the main “troublemakers” have been arrested. “Today, we can say it is the end of ‘sedition 1396,’ ” Jafari said, using the year in the Iranian calendar.
Leave a Reply