Iranian army ready to suppress public protests

“Although this blind sedition was so small that a portion of the police force was able to nip it in the bud … you can rest assured that your comrades in the Islamic Republic’s army would be ready to confront the dupes of the Great Satan (United States),” Iran Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi was quoted.

The United States of America is going to continue to send an unambiguous message that the American people stand with freedom-loving people in Iran and around the world. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/o5JmgsVzPE — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 3, 2018

Iran’s army chief said police forces had already resolved the problems of anti-government unrest but that his troops were ready to intervene if needed, official media reported, as new state-sponsored protests were held.

"'This time, even if we die, we will not stop. This is the price of freedom. We are not afraid,' he vowed. 'I am a freedom fighter. Maybe tonight I will be killed.'" #IranProtests https://t.co/LxeHpBACrH — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) January 4, 2018

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that a string of anti-government protests were over after six days of unrest.

Iranians hold nationwide rallies in support of Islamic establishment https://t.co/YtcZ2ZvocV — Press TV (@PressTV) January 4, 2018

In comments to the Fars news agency, Mohammad Ali Jafari said that only 15,000 people had turned out at the height of the rallies and that the main “troublemakers” have been arrested. “Today, we can say it is the end of ‘sedition 1396,’ ” Jafari said, using the year in the Iranian calendar.