Mogherini: EU-Cuba “closer than ever”

European Union head of External Action Service (EEAS), or de facto minister of Foreign Affairs of the EU, an Italian Socialist Federica Mogherini, visited Cuba, led by Communists.

"I know very well that right now some are trying to isolate Cuba. We Europeans, want to show, on the contrary, that we are closer to you than ever" @FedericaMog pic.twitter.com/iSCFvtsF2Q — EU External Action (@eu_eeas) January 4, 2018

According to the EEAS, Mogherini headed Cuba to reconfirm the “strong” EU-Cuban relationship, and to press for an “ambitious and swift” joint implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement.

As the U.S.-Cuba rapprochement started in 2015-2016, the EU lifted all sanctions and negotiated the agreement, the first accord.

Blockading Cuba is not the solution, the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says on a trip aimed at strengthening ties with Havana, after Washington tightened restrictions on the island. pic.twitter.com/QEfzydwcyp — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 4, 2018

“The Cuban government continues to repress dissent and punish public criticism”, – the 2017 report of Human Rights Watch says. – However Cuban authorities relay less than in past years on long-term prison sentences to punish its critics, but short-term arbitrary arrests of human rights defenders, independent journalists, and voices of disscent have increased dramatically in recent years, including repressive tactics of beatings, public shaming, and termination of employment, – the report reveals.

European Union diplomat visits Cuba to strengthen ties https://t.co/7kM4Ez7bCw. It would be nice if she also pushed for greater human rights and economic freedoms. US policy is not the source of Cuba’s problems. — Craig Kennedy (@RCK52) January 4, 2018