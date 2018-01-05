Chinese encourage ‘talented’ migrants

Scientists, experts, architects, IT professionals and other “high-end” foreign talents will receive warm welcome in China with the introduction of a free, fast-track visa, state news agency Xinhua reported on January, 5.

Under new rules announced by the State Administration of Foreign Expert Affairs, foreign applicants who qualify as high-end talent can obtain a visa in as fast as five working days. After issuance, the expiration date of the visa can be extended by up to 10 years.

The sought-after professionals include scientists and leading figures in technology-intensive sectors, the officials said, adding that the categories could be adjusted based on the country’s flexible approach to demand for talent.

The other advantages include a visa waiver, 180-day stays for a single entry and a same-day visa permit approval for spouses and children.

The first Certificate for Foreign high-end Talent was issued on January, 2 in Beijing, said Xinhua, without identifying the recipient. At the moment China is in the middle of its biggest influx of foreign-educated professionals, said Xinhua.

