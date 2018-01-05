News Ticker

Farage collects questions ahead of meeting with Barnier

Posted on January 5, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

One of the leading figures in Brexit campaign, the UK Member of the European Parliament, Nigel Farage will meet the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday, January 8, in what he said was an attempt to convey the views of 17.4 million Britons who voted to leave the EU.

Farage said in a video clip posted on his  Twitter microblog that he would meet Barenier  and asked his countrymen to send him their questions to pass to the EU negotiator. Farage lamenting that there is nobody representing Britons in talks, hinting that the UK negotiator David Davis represents government, but not ‘people’.

 “I thought who is in there representing the views of the 17.4 million people? Nobody,” Farage said. “Well I’ve finally got my meeting with Mr Barnier. Its going to happen.”
There are no comments from the behalf of the EU top negotiator ahead of the the meeting, however from his Christmas tweet, it is clear that he is busy to deepen his knowledge of British culture and mentality.
