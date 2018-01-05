News Ticker

MFA reacts to expel of Russian journalists from Lativa

Posted on January 5, 2018

Latvian authorities grossly violate its international obligations of respecting the freedom of speech, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said reacting on Riga’s decision to expel journalists working for Russian TV network, Anatoly Kurlayev (pictured) and his wife Olga, according to TASS news agency.

“The official Riga grossly violates its international legal obligations in the field of ensuring the freedom of expression, tramples under foot the founding acts of the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe,” she said.

Zakharova added that “it is absolutely obvious that the Latvian authorities with the silent support from Brussels pursue the objective of fully clearing the country’s information space of unwanted media.”

“We will spare no effort to have relevant international institutions provide due reaction to that,” she stressed. “We call on non-government organizations specializing in the freedom of speech to give adequate assessment of Latvia’s actions, which are unacceptable for a democratic society.”

According to the Russian diplomat, attempts at explaining the journalists’ expulsion by alleging that they are a threat to Latvia’s national security “smack of the totalitarian times of the 1930s in Spain and Germany.”

 Zakharova also mentioned “official Paris is planning to toughen control over social networks. This initiative was put forth by President Macron, who, by the way, is personally hampering the work of Russian journalists in France.”

 

