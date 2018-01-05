MFA reacts to expel of Russian journalists from Lativa
Latvian authorities grossly violate its international obligations of respecting the freedom of speech, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said reacting on Riga’s decision to expel journalists working for Russian TV network, Anatoly Kurlayev (pictured) and his wife Olga, according to TASS news agency.
“The official Riga grossly violates its international legal obligations in the field of ensuring the freedom of expression, tramples under foot the founding acts of the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe,” she said.
“We will spare no effort to have relevant international institutions provide due reaction to that,” she stressed. “We call on non-government organizations specializing in the freedom of speech to give adequate assessment of Latvia’s actions, which are unacceptable for a democratic society.”
According to the Russian diplomat, attempts at explaining the journalists’ expulsion by alleging that they are a threat to Latvia’s national security “smack of the totalitarian times of the 1930s in Spain and Germany.”
Leave a Reply