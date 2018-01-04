News Ticker

‘Little extra love’ with Champagne Ruinart

For 2018 la Maison Ruinart  wishes you impromptu, candle-lit dinners filled with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs. Inspiring friendships. Big moments but also small, wondrous, surprising ones. We wish you walks in high winds, followed by fireside afternoons over a bottle of Rosé. We wish you unexpected calls, chance meetings, and stories that meet in the middle. We wish you bubbles that sparkle. Encounters that shine. More than anything, we wish you a year filled with truth and sweetness, a year of great happiness and a little extra love.

Intensely aromatic and fresh, Ruinart Blanc de Blancs is the maison’s signature champagne, created with 100% chardonnay from terroirs in Côte des Blancs and Montagne de Reims.

Blended from the harvest of various years to ensure consistent quality, this blanc de blancs champagne is a classic example of the style – smooth with a characteristic luminosity.
