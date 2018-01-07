News Ticker

Ahmadinejad reportedly arrested

Posted on January 7, 2018 by Europe correspondent in World, News // 0 Comments

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad reportedly has been placed under home  confinement for criticizing current President Hassan Rouhani and inciting unrest, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported, citing it own, unrevealed “reliable sources in Tehran.”

“Some of the current leaders,”  Ahmadinejad reportedly said the end of last year, “live detached from the problems and concerns of the people and do not know anything about the reality of society.

Al Quids

“What it suffers Iran today is mismanagement and not lack of economic resources,” he said.

Ahmadinejad’s comments came while Iranians began to protest against the government. The demonstrations across Iran have drawn the attention of the international community and the open support from Trump administration. Many protesters were arrested or killed for speaking out against the ruling regime.

 

