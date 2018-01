Scottish First minister Nicola Sturgeon claims she would be able to make a judgment on whether to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence by the end of this year after the Brexit agreement between the UK and the European Union is concluded.

Staying in the single market & the customs union would be "least damaging" post-Brexit option, says Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon #Marrhttps://t.co/u1lY6IbLPZ pic.twitter.com/BWi0SwRhS7 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 14, 2018