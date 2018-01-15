Christo attends BRAFA 2018

BRAFA 2018 has the great honour of welcoming one of the most renowned and influential contemporary artists in the person of Christo (82). An emblematic figure of New Realism along with his late wife Jeanne-Claude (1935-2009), the inseparable duo has come to be known in particular for their wrapping

of historic monuments and large-scale landscape installations. It is one of his historic work from the 1960s that will be presented at BRAFA.

The work specially chosen by Christo for BRAFA is titled Three Store Fronts (1965-66). This sculpture was first displayed at the municipal Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Later it was included in the exhibition Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Early Works, 1958-69 at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin in 2001. More than 14m long and 2.5m tall, it will also be the largest work ever on show at BRAFA!

In 1963, still in Paris, Christo had begun making the Show Cases. He acquired small glass display cases or medicine cabinets at the flea market and turned their function around by hanging fabric or pasting paper on the inside of the panes. In some cases he illuminated the inside of the showcases with a light bulb or suggested luxurious decadence by lining the inside with satin or silk.

If the Show Cases were more like little meditations comparable to the early Wrapped Cans or Packages, the proportions of the life-sized Show Windows and Store Fronts that were done after Christo and Jeanne-Claude had emigrated to New York in 1964 recalled the gigantic dimensions of New York architecture.