News Ticker

Taoiseach invigorates EU engagement

Posted on January 17, 2018 by Europe correspondent in EU // 0 Comments

Laying out his vision for the future of Europe, the Taoiseach highlighted the need to improve democracy in the EU through EU-wide voting lists, completing the Economic and Monetary Union and ensuring that big corporations pay their fair share of tax. In the month marking 45 years of Irish membership of the EU, he also expressed his gratitude  to MEPs for their support and solidarity in the Brexit negotiations, stressing the importance of ensuring that what has been promised in theory is delivered in practice.

 

The European Parliament was the first EU institution to initiate this reflection on the future of Europe. At the start of 2017, it voted proposals encouraging broad reflection, both within and beyond the Lisbon Treaty framework, and taking the lead in rethinking the European Union to make it respond better to citizens’ concerns.

About Europe correspondent (675 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: