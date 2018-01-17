Taoiseach invigorates EU engagement

Laying out his vision for the future of Europe, the Taoiseach highlighted the need to improve democracy in the EU through EU-wide voting lists, completing the Economic and Monetary Union and ensuring that big corporations pay their fair share of tax. In the month marking 45 years of Irish membership of the EU, he also expressed his gratitude to MEPs for their support and solidarity in the Brexit negotiations, stressing the importance of ensuring that what has been promised in theory is delivered in practice.

The European Parliament was the first EU institution to initiate this reflection on the future of Europe. At the start of 2017, it voted proposals encouraging broad reflection, both within and beyond the Lisbon Treaty framework, and taking the lead in rethinking the European Union to make it respond better to citizens’ concerns.