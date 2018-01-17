MEPs debate with Borisov Bulgaria’ plans

MEPs welcomed the Bulgarian Presidency’s intention to concentrate on the EU perspective of the Western Balkans and the future of young people in Europe.

'When Bulgaria joined the EU, I felt, like the Germans are saying "Vorfreude", pre-happiness. Today it is with great pride and great expectation that I look forward to the next six Bulgarian months.' Speech by President @JunckerEU on #EU2018BG → https://t.co/JX02X2pm6z pic.twitter.com/9OcVRmon1m — European Commission (@EU_Commission) January 17, 2018

Migration, fighting corruption, environmental protection, challenges to the rule of law, and social justice were highlighted as areas where further joint efforts are needed. The discussion covered the next multi-annual budget of the European Union and it was agreed that the debate must start from EU priorities; only then can it move on to the specific figures needed to achieve them.