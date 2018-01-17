News Ticker

MEPs debate with Borisov Bulgaria’ plans

Posted on January 17, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

MEPs discussed the priorities of the incoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

MEPs welcomed the Bulgarian Presidency’s intention to concentrate on the EU perspective of the Western Balkans and the future of young people in Europe.

Migration, fighting corruption, environmental protection, challenges to the rule of law, and social justice were highlighted as areas where further joint efforts are needed. The discussion covered the next multi-annual budget of the European Union and it was agreed that the debate must start from EU priorities; only then can it move on to the specific figures needed to achieve them.

About Europe correspondent (675 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: