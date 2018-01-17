MEPs debate with Borisov Bulgaria’ plans
MEPs discussed the priorities of the incoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
MEPs welcomed the Bulgarian Presidency’s intention to concentrate on the EU perspective of the Western Balkans and the future of young people in Europe.
Migration, fighting corruption, environmental protection, challenges to the rule of law, and social justice were highlighted as areas where further joint efforts are needed. The discussion covered the next multi-annual budget of the European Union and it was agreed that the debate must start from EU priorities; only then can it move on to the specific figures needed to achieve them.
