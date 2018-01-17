Russia-Ukraine diplomacy preserved

Ukrainian parliamentarians in Rada did not support a proposal of an amendment on severance of diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation to the bill on the reintegration of Donbass, with 72 parliamentarians voting in favor instead of 226 votes required.

The amendment was earlier declined by the parliament’s relevant committee. “The committee declined this amendment, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry must make up its mind on the issue,” said Ivan Vinnik, secretary of the committee for national security and defense from the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc faction, TASS news agency reports.