News Ticker

Russia-Ukraine diplomacy preserved

Posted on January 17, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

Ukrainian parliamentarians in Rada did not support a proposal of an amendment on severance of  diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation to the bill on the reintegration of Donbass, with 72 parliamentarians voting in favor instead of 226 votes required.

The amendment was earlier declined by the parliament’s relevant committee. “The committee declined this amendment, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry must make up its mind on the issue,” said Ivan Vinnik, secretary of the committee for national security and defense from the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc faction, TASS news agency reports.

 

 

About Europe correspondent (675 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: