Roger Torrent elected President of Catalan Parliament

Catalan parliamentarians elected pro-independence politician Roger Torrent as speaker in a gesture of determination to pursue the declared last year plans to achieve de facto independence, already proclaimed de jure in a highly symbolic procedure after weeks of waiting for a dialogue with Madrid.

Unlike his predecessor, who was a grassroots activist, the new Catalan Parliament president has a long political resumé. Discover it here ➡️https://t.co/AVIrqjeKLk. pic.twitter.com/O4s0gM6Pkh — Catalan News (@catalannews) January 17, 2018

Torrent was the preferred candidate for speaker of the two main pro-independence parties Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia) and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (Republican Left of Catalonia).

Unlike Forcadell, a grassroots activist who came to fame as the impassioned president of the Catalan National Assembly, Torrent is a party insider, being a member of ERC since he was 19 years old.

Honrat i agraït per ser escollit el 15è President del @parlament_cat. Conjurem-nos per recuperar les institucions del país i tornar-les a posar al servei de la ciutadania el més aviat possible. Faré de la democràcia i la convivència els pilars del meu mandat. pic.twitter.com/nM4KQ7cZ7J — Roger Torrent 🎗 (@rogertorrent) January 17, 2018