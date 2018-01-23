News Ticker

Davos awards to stars-human rights activists

Posted on January 23, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights, News // 0 Comments

Film star Cate Blanchett, musician Elton John and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received awards at the World Economic Forum in Davos  for their in the fields of human rights.

Blanchett, an Australian actress, received a Crystal Award for her work with refugees and displaced people,. British singer-songwriter John received his for his charitable work with his AIDS foundation, and Indian Khan’s was in recognition of his activity promoting the rights of children and women in India.

 

