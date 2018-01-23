Davos awards to stars-human rights activists

Film star Cate Blanchett, musician Elton John and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received awards at the World Economic Forum in Davos for their in the fields of human rights.

Blanchett, an Australian actress, received a Crystal Award for her work with refugees and displaced people,. British singer-songwriter John received his for his charitable work with his AIDS foundation, and Indian Khan’s was in recognition of his activity promoting the rights of children and women in India.

Extremely charged that I've had this amazing opportunity, this award, being recognized like this for minuscule work that I did, I'd like to do it with even more fervor. What is even more pleasant is that India is here in full power: Shah Rukh Khan in Davos #WorldEconomicForum2018 pic.twitter.com/aWQI99YAE3 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018